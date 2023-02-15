RUTLEDGE – Grainger County Commissioners approved a request for a resolution in support of a memorial marker to be placed at mile marker six of Hwy. 11W, near Promiseland Road, honoring the late Jessie William “Bottles” Nicely.
The marker would be placed alongside the state highway by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
Nicely’s daughter, Jessica Pratt, addressed commissioners at Monday’s meeting.
She said, “The family, the company he worked for all those years and friends, we all feel like his legacy deserves a highway memorial marker because that’s what he did. He was constructing, building and paving roads his entire life.”
According to letters submitted to commissioners in support of the resolution’s approval, Nicely began his road paving career in 1973 with B and M Construction. After briefly leaving the company, he returned in 1974 and maintained his employment with the company through many transitions and changes of ownership. He achieved certification as a Work Zone Traffic Control Supervisor in February 2006 and became a salaried construction superintendent before he retired in 2009. Many of the projects Nicely worked on won Smooth Ride awards from TDOT.
Commissioners approved the resolution in support of the memorial marker in a unanimous vote. Commissioners Scott Wynn, Mike Holt and Andy Cameron were absent.
Commissioners also approved budget amendments for the Register of Deeds, County Clerk, various American Rescue Plan Act funds, the Department of Education, Sheriff’s Department and Grainger County EMS.