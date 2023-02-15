Commission approves resolution.jpg

Jessica Pratt addresses commissioners to request a resolution in support of a highway memorial marker to be placed in memory of her dad, Jessie William “Bottles” Nicely

 Tracey Wolfe/Grainger Today

RUTLEDGE – Grainger County Commissioners approved a request for a resolution in support of a memorial marker to be placed at mile marker six of Hwy. 11W, near Promiseland Road, honoring the late Jessie William “Bottles” Nicely. 

The marker would be placed alongside the state highway by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).