RUTLEDGE – The Grainger County Commissioners will hold its second meeting via electronic means since Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued Executive Order No. 16 allowing governing bodies to meet via electronic means to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The meeting may be monitored by the public by calling (888) 757-2790 and using passcode 780532.
Grainger Today will livestream the meeting on its Facebook page.
During the meeting, Commissioners will consider appointing Commissioner Justin Epperson to the County Budget Committee to replace Commissioner Larry Johnson, who reportedly cannot serve due to prior commitments. Epperson will be considered for a term to expire December 31.
Commissioners will consider approving changing the County Clerk’s Office from a fee office to a budget system. Under the fee office system, the office pays salaries of deputies and assistants, necessary office expenses and the elected official’s salary out of fees and charges collected by the office. The official is also authorized to maintain a reserve account under the fee office system. Funds collected in excess of those required to pay salaries, office expenses and those allowed to be held in the reserve account are remitted to the trustee’s office quarterly.
Under the budget system, all fees, commissions and charges are remitted to the Trustee’s office monthly, and the County Commission must budget for expenses and authorize the trustee to pay the salaries of the official, deputies and assistants, as well as office expenses.
Grainger County Highway Superintendent Charlie McAnally will address Commissioners about a regional meeting.
Budget amendments for the Sheriff’s Department, Property Assessor, Health Department, Highway Department, Register of Deeds and Department of Education will be considered for approval.