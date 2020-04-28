RUTLEDGE – The Grainger County Board of Education (BOE) approved the continuation of pay for school bus contractors for the duration of the 2019-20 school year at its meeting Tuesday, April 21.
Director of Schools Dr. James Atkins said bus contractors were paid for the month of April. He said legal advisor Chris McCarty advised him the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Safety (CARES) Act includes contract services, such as contracted bus drivers, unless the term “force majeure,” which is an act of God, is included in contract terms.
Atkins said the school system had the money to make the payments to the contractors, but is facing a substantial funding cut due to decreased student enrollment. He also said the school system would receive funding from the CARES Act. Atkins said State and Federal lawmakers have encouraged school systems to use funds to increase technology within the systems and to increase remedial education.
Every contract bus owner has currently been paid. Board member Larry Turley asked if the school system could guarantee the contract owners would pay their drivers. Atkins said it could not be guaranteed because the money is given directly to the contractors. The BOE has no control of contract drivers, he said.
“It’s my opinion that those contractors will pass it on,” said Atkins. “That’s James’ opinion, but I just have confidence that they will do that.”
Board member Marcus Long made a motion to continue paying bus contractors for the remainder of the year. Turley seconded the motion. It passed with a unanimous vote.
Decisions regarding substitute teachers, employees and employees with extra jobs were also discussed.
StaffEZ, who manages PESG, is the current staffing solution for substitute teachers. PESG CEO and President Henry Bledsoe contacted Atkins to ask if the school system was going to pay its standard amount, which is approximately $46,000 per month, for the remainder of the school year. Atkins said he told Bledsoe he most likely would not be receiving payment.
StaffEZ is currently serving eight out of 149 schools in Tennessee. Of those eight schools, two have reportedly decided to continue payment until the end of the year.
“Even though I would like to go ahead and pay our employees, I didn’t – Excuse me, they’re not our employees. That’s what bothers me because I really wish they were our employees because they would be paid,” said Atkins.
He said he understood StaffEZ was not currently paying anyone for substitute teaching. He said the contractor had encouraged its employees to file for unemployment. StaffEZ said if the BOE decided to continue pay of services, it would take its 11 percent and give the rest to the county’s employees.
Turley made a motion to discontinue payment to StaffEZ for the remainder of the school year. Board member Gary Staley seconded the motion. It passed in a unanimous vote.
The board also elected to allow the Director of Schools to continue paying teachers and teachers who hold more than one job, such as those who are also coaches or bus drivers.
Atkins said he didn’t mind ensuring workers received pay, but wanted to grant the BOE the opportunity to create a policy. When asked about what he thought should happen with teachers who have multiple jobs, Atkins said he believes teachers should receive pay for their primary job if the teacher has not spent time doing their secondary job. However, he said if the teacher spent time doing their secondary job, he would be more than willing to pay them for their work.
Staley made a motion to allow Atkins to make decisions about paying employees. Board member Johnny Brooks seconded the motion. It passed with a unanimous vote.
In other business the board approved:
• Not paying a fuel index for bus drivers or contractors;
• Director of Schools approval of contracts or bids if a decision is needed before a meeting;
• a service agreement with UniFirst service;
• a mowing contract for the 2020-21 school year;
• a one-year bus contract renewal for all contracts;
• an amendment of a contract for Stellar Therapy Services; and
• an Oshkosh TCAD apprenticeship program.
Laura Lakins
Grainger Today Reporter