RUTLEDGE – Grainger County Commissioners approved the change of the County Clerk’s Office from a fee office to a budget office Monday.
County Clerk Angie Lamb told commissioners she wished to make the change because restrictions established to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus had resulted in a lack of fee collections. She said the office could not make payroll.
Prior to commissioners’ vote, the Grainger County Clerk’s office was one of less than five clerk’s offices in the state operating as a fee office, Lamb said. Fees and commissions collected by the office will now be turned over to the Trustee’s office, and payroll will no longer be handled in-office.
Commissioners passed budget amendments for the sheriff’s department, highway department, Circuit/Sessions Court, industrial development, libraries, parks and recreation, Office on Aging and the District Attorney. They passed resolutions to approve tax anticipation notes for the General Fund and Solid Waste.