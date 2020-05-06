RUTLEDGE – Grainger County Mayor Mike Byrd said the Grainger County Courthouse will reopen to the public, with guidance, Monday, May 11.
The building will be open to the general public for door and window transactions.
No one will be allowed in an office without an appointment.
It is highly recommended that visitors wear masks and gloves, and sanitize their hands before entering and leaving the building. Visitors are asked to observe a physical distance of six feet from others when waiting in line.
Cash payments are discouraged, and everyone is asked to consider mail or online transactions whenever possible.