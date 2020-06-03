NASHVILLE – COVID-19 has returned to Grainger County.
The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reported two new, active cases Saturday, May 30. Another four new, active cases were reported Sunday, May 31, making a total of six new, active cases reported for the county.
Monday, TDH reported different numbers for the county, reducing the number of new cases by one and reporting only five new, active cases.
The number of cases reported remained at five new cases Tuesday, with a total of 11 cases reported since the beginning of the outbreak.
Six cases in Grainger County are reported as recovered.