Davis wins Republican Women's essay contest

RUTLEDGE – Grainger High School sophomore Eli Davis placed first in an essay contest sponsored by the Grainger County Republican Women with a focus on “What it means to be an American.”
Sophomore students in Ms. Dixon and Ms. Robinson’s government class at Grainger High School participated in the contest.
Emily Kledzik placed second and Katelyn Hobby place third for their essays. Natalie McReynolds and Mallory Smith received honorable mention.
The Americanism project seeks to promote respect for the ideals of the country and foster allegiance to the United States and its customs and institutions. The students expounded on the American spirit, patriotism, pride in the country, respect for the nation’s history and serving others.
The students received a certificate and a monetary award for their participation.