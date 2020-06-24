Tracey Wolfe
Grainger Today Editor
PIGEON FORGE – Dollywood has reopened to the public and is celebrating its inaugural Flower & Food Festival, presented by Covenant Health.
The Flower & Food Festival features an Umbrella Sky, large plant sculptures, floral carpet beds and a variety of culinary creations.
Upon entering the park, guests will soon find themselves beneath 600 brightly-colored umbrellas as they travel Show Street.
Plant sculptures depict some of the Smoky Mountains’ most common critters. The largest floral feature is a floral depiction of Dolly’s mom sewing her Coat of Many Colors.
Featured foods include citrus shrimp over delta peas and rice, gyros, Greek orzo pasta, grilled chili lime skirt steak, chicken stir fry, zucchini fritters, lobster rolls, charcuterie in a cone and pork sliders with pineapple chutney. Desserts include chocolate-dipped macaroons, toasted coconut cupcakes, blueberry tarts, and chocolate ganache brownies. Featured beverages are strawberry guava, blueberry lavender lemonade, blood orange lemonade, and watermelon lime fresca.
A fireworks show will conclude each day at 9:30 p.m.
The amusement park is currently open at about 50-percent capacity and has undergone about 700 operational changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Public Relations Director Wes Ramey. Because of the limited number of people permitted in the park, Ramey said visitors are experiencing about half the typical wait time for most rides, and even less than that on some.
Visitors to the park will have their temperatures taken prior to admission to the park and will be required to wear masks, with some exceptions. Guests may remove masks while eating or drinking and while taking photos, if social distancing guidelines are observed. Mask “rest areas” have been established throughout the park, where guests may take a break and remove their masks. Masks are not required on water or high-thrill rides. Anyone who forgets to bring their mask to the park may ask for one at the gate.
Those with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be admitted to the park, nor will anyone who has ridden in the same vehicle. Wrist bands will be provided to those who pass temperature checks.
Turnstile arms have been removed from gates into the park to limit touch points. Two hundred and fifty additional hand sanitizing stations, and about 50 portable sinks, have been added throughout the park. Hand sanitizer is available when entering and exiting rides.
Paper park maps have been removed, and guests are encouraged to download the Dollywood app to access a park map. All indoor shows have been cancelled, but outdoor shows are continuing.
Some restaurants have been temporarily closed, while others have altered their method of service. Aunt Granny’s buffet is now full-service, all-you-can-eat. Customers may choose from two main dishes and four sides for their party. Seats are socially distanced inside the restaurant.
Souvenir mugs will only be able to be filled at designated places, by employees only. At places where refills are not possible, paper cups may be used.
Ramey said more canned drinks will also be used in the park.
Due to social distancing guidelines, space on trams to the parking lot is limited. Ramey said guests are encouraged to walk back to their vehicles, rather than wait in line for a tram.
Season pass holders may reserve the date and time of their visit at Dollywood.com. General admission ticket purchases will also be date based. Walk-ins may be permitted if park capacity for the day hasn’t been reached.
Season passes for 2020 have been extended until June 15, 2021. Ramey said an announcement would be made in the fall for how pass holders may extend their passes at a prorated rate.