BEAN STATION – Down Home Restaurant in Rutledge reopened its doors to the public Monday, June 1.
The restaurant closed Friday, March 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened in late April for weekend curbside service. Owner Penny Satterfield said she was glad to welcome customers into the restaurant once again.
“I’m just real excited and so happy and feel so blessed,” said Satterfield.
Down Home Restaurant has made a few changes to better serve the public during the pandemic. Tables are spaced six feet apart. Several tables and all booths have been removed from the restaurant. Penny’s daughter, Amanda Bean, said employees are cleaning and sanitizing surfaces regularly during service hours. She said the restaurant is also receiving a deeper clean after business hours.
Paper menus are being distributed in place of Down Home Restaurant’s standard menus. Bean said the menu is limited at the moment and can change daily. Bean said with the truck delivery schedule, Down Home Restaurant can place an order for items, but it cannot guarantee certain items will be available upon request.
“We can put it on order, but we don’t know until it gets here if we’ve got it or not,” said Bean.
She said Down Home Restaurant appreciates customers’ patience during its closure. She apologized for the delay in reopening and expressed her thanks to the community for its continued support.
Down Home Restaurant’s curbside service has ceased. However, customers are welcome to call in carryout orders.
Down Home Restaurant is open Monday through Wednesday from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Anyone who would like more information can call (865) 828-3000.