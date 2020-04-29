RUTLEDGE – Down Home Restaurant reopened Thursday,
April 23 with curbside service.
The service allows the restaurant to fulfill requests from customers from Down Home Restaurant’s menu, while allowing restaurant employees to maintain social distancing measures.
Owner Penny Satterfield said the new service was different compared to how the restaurant is typically run. She said the only people working during the curbside service are her family members.
Satterfield said customers were her main reason for reopening.
“We felt like we owed the people that, to come in here and try to get something going for them,” said Satterfield.
Customers can order by calling Down Home Restaurant with their orders, or they can pull into the parking lot. Satterfield said someone would come to the car to take orders. As of Thursday, April 23, she said most people were caalling ahead to place orders. When calling in an order, customers will be asked for a name and what type of vehicle they will be driving. The restaurant is currently working with a more limited menu. Most items are still available with the exception of daily specials, breakfast items, salads and beef tips, among others.
Satterfield said she was not planning on opening the doors for customers for now. She said she believes it is too soon, and she wants to ensure the COVID-19 pandemic is under control before allowing customers to enter the building. She said if the outbreak gets out of hand again, the restaurant will have no choice but to close again for safety measures.
“It’s an honor to get to be here just to do this,” said Satterfield.
She said she was humbled and thankful for the community’s support and love.
“I just can’t say enough good about our community, our county, our surrounding counties ‘cause people have just been good to us,” said Satterfield. “We at Down Home are so blessed to have people that support us so well and just love us and let us love them.”
Down Home Restaurant is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Anyone who would like more information or to place an order can call (865) 828-3000.