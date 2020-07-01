RUTLEDGE – After more than a month of weekly meetings, the Grainger County Budget Committee has approved a budget proposal for FY 2020-21 to be presented to the Grainger County Commission for final approval that does not include a property tax increase.
The proposed budget addresses a shortfall in the Solid Waste budget by moving three cents on the tax rate from the Debt Service Fund and two cents from the Department of Education, along with requiring the Department of Education to pay for garbage service.
The shortfall in the Solid Waste budget is reportedly due to an increase in solid waste disposed of during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has increased the cost to the county.
Mayor Mike Byrd said, “COVID-19 has increased our disposal fees by approximately $10,000 a month.”
Byrd said a balanced budget is expected for the County General Fund and no property tax increase is expected for this year.
The proposed FY 2020-21 budget can be seen on page LT8.