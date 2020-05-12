RUTLEDGE – The Grainger County Justice Center reopened for business Monday, May 11, but the door to Grainger County E-911 will remain locked for the foreseeable future.
Grainger County E-911 Director Randy Holt said, “COVID-19 has changed the way the entire world does business. We may never get back to exactly the way it was. I predict that sometime in the future we will refer to that time as the good old days.”
Holt said the E-911 Communications Center and Business Office have remained open for business, and will continue to do so, but with new procedures.
Anyone who needs to have a plat signed will need to make an appointment by calling (865) 828-3311. Those who must conduct business in person will be asked to wear a face mask for the protection of both visitors to the office and employees.
Anyone who needs an address for a new construction may obtain one by calling the office and speaking with Mandy, or sending an email to mandy.gordon@graingercountytn.gov.
Those requesting an address will need to provide a location, including a road name and nearest known address to the location of the property requiring an address. A parcel or lot number could also be helpful. The location of the structure on the property is also required (center, back, left, etc.). A description of the structure, including its type, exterior color and material and the number of stories will also be required.
Holt said, “The 911 Center must remain operational because 911 is the first vital link in emergency response.”