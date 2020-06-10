RUTLEDGE – Elder abuse is an issue faced in Grainger County and across the United States. The National Institute on Aging has provided a list to help readers recognize signs of elder abuse.
Abuse can happen to anyone regardless of age, sex, race, religion or background. It can also happen anywhere from home to a doctor’s office.
According to the National Institute on Aging, thousands of adults who are older than 60 are abused annually.
There are several types of abuse elders can be subjected to. The first type of elder abuse is physical abuse, which happens when someone receives bodily harm. Victims can also experience emotional abuse, which is a form of psychological abuse. This type of abuse deals with caregivers saying hurtful words, yelling, threatening or ignoring an elder. Caregivers not allowing elders to see friends or relatives is another form of emotional abuse.
Neglect is a form of abuse where caregivers do not respond to an elder’s needs.
Leaving a senior alone without planning for his or her care is considered a form of elder abuse. Another type of elder abuse is sexual abuse, which is where a senior is forced to watch or be part of a sexual act.
One type of abuse prominent in Grainger County is financial abuse, which happens when an elder’s money or belongings are stolen. The National Institute on Aging said financial abuse is wide-spread and hard to detect. Instances considered financial abuse are forging checks, taking an elder’s retirement or social security benefits or using an elder’s bank account or credit cards.
Signs of abuse may include a senior not being allowed to speak for themselves or finding a senior frequently alone or without necessary items such as groceries. Unexplained bruises or scars, looking messy or unclean, not having money to pay bills they have formerly been able to pay and unexplained weight loss or depression are also signs of elder abuse, among many others.
The National Institute on Aging said anyone who suspects an elder may be abused, should talk to the senior about what they are experiencing. It said some seniors may not feel comfortable reporting mistreatment in fear of making a situation worse. Do not wait to report abuse.
Anyone who suspects an elder may be abused can call Grainger County Sheriff’s Department at (865) 993-3613 or Adult Protective Services at
(888) 277-8366.