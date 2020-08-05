RUTLEDGE – The second round of the 2020 election cycle ends tomorrow, August 6, with the Grainger County general election and state primary election.
The polls will be open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the county’s 10 precincts. They are Rutledge Middle School, Central Point, Bean Station School, Grainger High School, Blaine City Hall, Indian Ridge Community Center, Thorn Hill Community Center, Washburn Elementary School, Bean Station Library and Bean Station Senior Citizens Center.
Early voting ended Saturday, August 1 with a combined total of 1,603 votes being cast in person or by absentee ballot. Administrator of Elections Gina Hipsher said 1,292 came through the door. The rest were absentee votes.
Hipsher said about 350 absentee requests were received. Most of them, 280, came from people over 60 years old. About 10 military ballots were sent out and about 40 voted at Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care. The remainder were for other reasons.
Hipsher said voters must present a government-issued photo ID card in order to cast a ballot Thursday. No voting will be held at the election office.
Hipsher said COVID-19 protocols will be observed at all voting locations. Poll workers will wear masks or shields. Social distancing will be marked. Each voter will be provided a packet with a pen, a Q-Tip to turn the wheel on the voting machine and an “I Voted” lapel sticker. Machines will be disinfected after each use and other surfaces will be sanitized periodically. Hipsher said voters are encouraged to wear masks, but they are not required.
The county general election ballot includes an uncontested election for Property Assessor, county school board races in the 2nd and 4th Districts and a judicial retention question for the State Court of Appeals, Western Section.
Donna Merritt Shelton is the Republican nominee for property assessor and has no opposition. She will succeed Johnny Morgan, who is retiring after 36 years in office.
Candidates for the school board in the 2nd District are Tim Brabson, Zach “Shaggy” Holbrook and incumbents Donnie Kitts and Larry Turley.
In the 4th District, candidates are Sheila Nicley Bailey, Matthew Kincaid, Michael Southerland, incumbent Gary Staley and Scott Elisha Thompson.
In the state primary, Democrats and Republicans will choose nominees for the United States Senate and House of Representatives from the 2nd Congressional District. The Republican party has uncontested primaries for State Senate from the 8th District and State House of Representatives from the 35th District. Democrats will choose replacements to fill vacancies for State Executive Committeeman and woman from the 8th Senate District.
Candidates for the Democrat nominations for the Senate are Marquita Bradshaw, Gary G. Davis, Robin Kimbrough, James Mackler and Mark Purcell.
There are 15 candidates for the Republican nomination to succeed the retiring Lamar Alexander. They are Clifford Atkins, Natasha Brooks, Byron Bush, Roy Dale Cope, Tom Emerson, George S. Flinn, Bill Hagerty, John Henry, Karl A. Morrell, Glen L. Neal Jr., John E. Osborne, Aaron L. Pettigrew, David Schuster and Manny Sethi. In the race for Congress, Democrat candidates are Clarence C. Brown and Renee Hoyos. Incumbent Tim Burchett is unopposed for the Republican nomination.
State Sen. Frank Niceley is unopposed for a third term, as is State Rep. Jerry Sexton. Both are Republicans. Rodney Fugate and Rachel T. Fuentes are the candidates for the Democrat executive committee.
In other election news, a lawsuit has been filed in Davidson County Chancery Court seeking to restore the right to vote for convicted felons. One of the plaintiffs is Ernest Falls, identified as a resident of Grainger County.
According to news reports, Falls has a felony conviction in Virginia from the 1980s. He has been granted clemency by Gov. Ralph Northam. Hipsher said Falls attempted to register here but did not have the proper paperwork.
The lawsuit names several state officials as defendants.
The State Supreme Court held oral arguments last week in the state’s appeal of the case that permits anyone fearing exposure to the coronavirus to vote by absentee ballot. The court has not yet issued an opinion.
Any decision would not affect the August election since absentee voting has already closed, and there is no way to distinguish anyone who voted for that reason from others who claimed illness, disability or hospitalization.
The decision will impact voting in the November 3 general election.