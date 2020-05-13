RUTLEDGE – Grainger County Commissioner Justin Epperson will replace Commissioner Larry Johnson on the county’s budget committee.
Epperson was appointed to the budget committee in a 14-0-1 vote during Monday’s County Commission meeting. Epperson abstained from voting.
The meeting was held mostly by electronic means, with most commissioners attending via conference call. Commissioners James Acuff, Darell Stratton, Johnny Baker (chairman), Mike Holt and Scott Wynn attended the meeting in person.
Commissioners voted to table a decision whether to change the County Clerk’s office from a fee office to a budget system until next month, to allow the budget committee to learn about the change and make a recommendation whether the commission should approve.
Grainger County Ambulance Authority Director Mardy Bowen said the department is awaiting an opinion from County Attorney Lane Wolfenbarger regarding how to proceed with an insurance settlement for an ambulance that was totaled in a collision last month.
Bowen told commissioners the ambulance’s “box” might be able to be remounted to a new chassis, but the box will have to pass an inspection by the dealership where it was purchased, first. Bowen said there is a dispute with the insurance company about who should pay to have the box taken to the dealership in North Carolina for the inspection. Another issue is if the county accepts the proposed settlement amount from the insurance company, and it is later determined the box cannot be remounted to a new chassis, the county will not have recourse.
Bowen said he is waiting for a determination from Wolfenbarger for how to proceed.
Budget amendments for the Sheriff’s Department, Property Assessor, Health Department, Highway Department, Register of Deeds and Department of Education were approved without discussion.
Grainger County Highway Superintendent Charlie McAnally asked the commission to send letters asking for funding support to complete repairs to Bullen Valley Road. The road is again sliding into the lake, according to McAnally. The road was repaired a few years ago, during former Highway Superintendent Jimmy Renfro’s administration. McAnally said TDOT has created three plans to repair the road, but some of the plans are incomplete because the water level rose too quickly to get a complete picture of exactly what it will take to shore up the sliding roadway. Commissioners voted to send letters to the state and TVA asking for assistance.
Commissioner Mike Holt asked if next month’s meeting could be held at a larger venue to allow all commissioners to meet in person. Stratton said he believed they could, because churches are allowed to hold services.
Mayor Mike Byrd said he would check into it to see if that would be possible.