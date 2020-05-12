RUTLEDGE – Fear of exposure to the coronavirus is not given as a valid reason for requesting an absentee ballot for the August 6 general election and state primary elections in the state of Tennessee.
A lawsuit has been filed in Nashville asking a court to expand absentee voting, claiming state law is too restrictive. Voters were able to begin requesting absentee ballots Friday, May 8.
State Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins has sent a directive to election administrators in all 95 counties setting out the reasons to request an absentee ballot.
Voters over 60 years of age may already vote absentee without giving any other reason.
Other reasons given under state law are:
• The voter will be outside the county of residence Election Day;
• the voter or voter’s spouse is enrolled in an accredited college outside the county of registration;
• the voter is serving as a juror;
• the voter is hospitalized or is physically disabled and cannot vote in person;
• the voter is a caretaker of a person who is hospitalized or disabled;
• the voter will be working as a poll official; or
• the voter is a member of the military and will be out of the county Election Day.
Grainger County Administrator of Elections Gina Hipsher said Monday the office has not received an inordinate number of applications since Friday.
“We have been getting a lot of phone calls,” she said.
She said absentee ballots can be requested by mail or email. Mailed applications must include a valid signature that can be verified. Email requests must include a scanned signature.
The last day to request an absentee ballot is July 30. They must be returned by mail in order to reach the office by the end of voting Election Day.