Tracey Wolfe
Grainger Today Editor
NASHVILLE – The Town of Bean Station has incurred five findings in its FY2020-21 audit, all of which are recurring findings, according to the audit report released by the Tennessee State Comptroller of the Treasury’s Office.
The first finding in the audit report states the “closing of books was not completed timely.” The cause is listed as “journal entries to close the Town’s accounting cycle and prepare the records for a new accounting cycle were not completed in the two-month requirement after the close of the fiscal year.” This caused the Town to be noncompliant with Tennessee law. It is recommended the Town follow procedures to ensure compliance.
A second finding states “adjustments were required for proper financial statement presentation.”
According to the audit report, at the close of the fiscal year, June 30, 2021, “certain general ledger accounts were materially incorrect,” and required “significant audit adjustments” to eliminate misstatements at the year’s end. The report states, “revenue and expenditures were not properly recorded and accounted for to ensure accurate and reliable financial reports.”
A recommendation was made that “the Town have appropriate processes in place to ensure that the general ledger and financial statements generated are accurate.”
A third finding states “revenue and expenditures were not properly recorded and accounted for to ensure accurate and reliable financial reports.” A recommendation was made by the auditor that “consideration should be given to developing or retaining a qualified individual with sufficient skills, knowledge, and experience to participate in the development of the draft of the annual financial statements.”
A response by responsible officials regarding planned corrective actions claims the cost to correct the deficiency would exceed the benefits derived and states, “we believe our knowledge and expertise enables us to review the annual audited financial statements and understand them fully.”
A fourth finding addresses general fund budgeting, and states “because of the lack of control over accounting processes that code expenditures based on an approved budget, those from the General Fund could not be appropriately classified to determine compliance with the approved final budget.” It is recommended the Town code expenditures individually in the general ledger accounts “such that actual budget expenditure comparisons can be made at each meeting to identify which line items are likely to exceed approved amounts.” It is also recommended budget amendments be made timely to authorize additional expenditures.
A fifth finding states the town reported different amounts for payroll on its quarterly reports and general ledger. The report states the town does not consistently use the same software to generate various required reports. As a result, “the town has reported different amounts for taxable payroll on its Forms 941, State unemployment reports and general ledger reports.” It is recommended the Town utilize its software to prepare all quarterly and annual reports to ensure accuracy.
According to John Dunn, director of communications for the Comptroller of the Treasury, the Town’s audit was submitted by its auditor last week, and will be reviewed by the Comptroller’s Office in the next few weeks.