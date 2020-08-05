MORRISTOWN – Employees of the Grainger County school system traveled to Tn. Food on Foot’s Morristown location to pick up backpacks filled with school supplies for distribution at the schools.
Due to COVID-19, Tn. Food on Foot was unable to have its annual block party at Bean Station Town Hall provided by local businesses and churches in conjunction with its backpack giveaway.
Founder Carolyn Jarnagin and her husband, Bobby Jarnagin, said they didn’t want students who have depended upon them for backpacks filled with school supplies to miss out this year due to the pandemic.
Carolyn said with the help of Grainger County Director of Schools Dr. James Atkins, backpacks will be distributed to students at each school.