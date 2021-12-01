Friends for Change is a club that promotes community service and leadership at Rutledge Middle School. Seventh grade students who join the club participate in various community service projects throughout the school year. Recently, the club collected items for Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care nursing home. Students provided art materials, colored pencils, and snacks for the residents. Pictured (l-r) are seventh-grade ambassadors along with Mrs. Trent, seventh grade language arts teacher, and Lisa Cabbage from Ridgeview Terrace.