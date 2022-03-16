RUTLEDGE – Grainger County Health Department Director Garnet Southerland addressed commissioners to ask for American Rescue Plan funding for renovations and improvements to the Health Department building. She asked the county to provide $116,400 out of a total $621,000, with the State providing the remaining $465,400.
Southerland said priorities for the renovations are a front office renovation for customer service and improved patient flow, expansion of the medication room and laboratory, installation of a larger generator and a mini split heat and air unit. Other items on a list of possible improvements would be completed if funding is adequate to meet the cost.
With approval of the funds, Southerland said the county would then choose an architect who would be better able to provide accurate estimates of the cost for the improvements. A motion for the county to provide a contribution of $116,400 for the project was made by Commissioner Darell Stratton. It was seconded by Commissioner Justin Epperson. It was approved in a unanimous vote. Commissioner Leon Spoone was absent.
Commissioners also approved budget amendments for libraries, the Election Commission and Sheriff’s Department.