RUTLEDGE – The Grainger County Soil Conservation District recently announced its 2021 poster contest winners after not being able to have a contest in 2020. This year’s contest winners include a state contest winner.
The state contest winner is Carlos Martinez, an eighth grader at Rutledge Middle School. Martinez’s poster won in his category (grades 7-9) and his poster has been submitted to the National Association of Conservation Districts.
Grainger County Soil Conservation has had many state winners in the last several years.
Other winners, in the grades K-1 category, are from Mrs. Darlene Coffey’s class at Bean Station Elementary School. They are: Isabelle Long, first place; Easton Ogan, second place; and Brody Holt, third place.
Mrs. Coffey has her students participate in the poster contest each year as a class project.
The students received cash winnings from the District.