RUTLEDGE – Grainger County’s two high Schools will have June graduation ceremonies, but Director of Schools Dr. James Atkins said he has not settled on a format yet.
Because of the disparate sizes of the Washburn and the Grainger High classes, the formats could be different. Grainger High’s commencement will be June 11. Graduation for Washburn will be June 12. June 13 has been designated as a makeup date in the event of bad weather. Both events will be held at Grainger High behind the school building, Atkins said.
“The reason for having both graduations at Grainger High School is that we have a better chance of having a traditional graduation at Grainger instead of Washburn.” Atkins said.
The reason for the changes in graduation this year is because of social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the other possibility for commencement is drive-thru, but said no decision has been made on the format due to changing conditions.
“I assure you we will have a traditional graduation, if possible,” Atkins said.
He added that a stage will be provided for graduates to walk across and receive their diplomas.