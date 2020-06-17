RUTLEDGE – Grainger County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Director Mardy Bowen requested financial assistance from the Rutledge Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) at its meeting Thursday, June 11.
Bowen said with the current state of the Grainger County budget and rising costs of medical supplies, Grainger County EMS is facing “a battle.” He said EMS is being forced to look at new ways of achieving goals and finding funds. He said with costs rising, it is difficult to give workers pay raises and get pay rates to a place which would draw employees.
Bowen said he wanted to offset costs to maintain a higher level of care and cutting-edge equipment. He said in order to do that, he needed funds.
He said EMS has an ambulance station in Rutledge city limits on county property, which provides services to all residents. He said it was an equally shared task to provide services. Bowen said looking to the future and aiming to keep the ambulance at its current location in Rutledge, EMS would have to look at ways to raise funds, or the station might have to be moved or combined with another station outside of Rutledge. Bowen said he didn’t want to move the station because distance makes a difference in certain emergencies. He said it makes sense to have the station as close as possible to its citizens.
Bowen asked for a contribution from the City of Rutledge to Grainger County EMS. Alderman Jason Day asked how much Bowen was asking the board to contribute. Bowen said the stations collectively spend $27,000 annually for lights, water and internet. He said for the City of Rutledge, it is less than $4,000. Bowen said EMS budget expenses average around $1.3 million, including payroll and equipment. He said the price does not include medical supplies, among other items.
Bowen said he was reaching out to each city for a contribution. He said it would be left up to each board as to how much is contributed to EMS.
Day asked if the ambulance would remain in Rutledge for all calls. Bowen said EMS did not know where the calls would happen. He said he could not ensure the ambulance would stay in Rutledge. Day asked if there were any ambulance stations not owned by the county. Bowen said the ambulance station in Blaine is currently being rented. He said rent costs EMS $550 per month. He said EMS has looked into ways to keep a station in Blaine by possibly moving locations or combining the station with the Blaine Volunteer Fire Department in the future.
Bowen said any help is appreciated. He said the county could not provide any further financial assistance. Day said because Rutledge does not have a city tax, funds the city possess are obtained through business in Rutledge. He said the residents of the city are already paying taxes to Grainger County for EMS services. He said contributing any further money would be like asking the residents to pay those taxes twice.
Rutledge Mayor Fred “Speck” Sykes said in addition to the taxes Rutledge residents are already paying, a portion of the sales tax revenue gained through city businesses also goes to the county. He said it would be a “triple-effect” for Rutledge.
Bowen said there were different ways to look at a contribution to keep it from being a large sum at one time. He said monthly contributions were also a possibility. He said he needs help with funding.
Sykes said there have been issues with EMS funding for a while. He said he didn’t think it was right to burden the cities with the issue because they have other projects which need to be prioritized through sales tax revenue.
“If we continue to contribute to a non-essential program that the county provides, we’re gonna kill our city. Because it won’t stop at $3,800. It’ll go to $4,600. It’ll go to $9,600. It’ll continue to rise, and it’ll be like you will be, or the county, will be triple-dipping from the city,” said Sykes.
Rutledge BMA did not take a vote to contribute funds at the end of the presentation.
In other business the board approved:
• A final reading of the FY 2020-21 budget;
• a final reading of the FY 2020-21 utility rates; and
• an E911 contract for FY 2020-21.