RUTLEDGE – Grainger County Park will be the venue for Grainger County Parks & Recreation’s inaugural fall festival and concert Saturday, October 2.
The all-day festival will include activities such as a fishing tournament, pageant, power wheel derby, cruise-in, silent auction and Singo. Train rides, bounce house and obstacle course activities will help keep children entertained. Music will fill the air and concessions will be available from food vendors during the event, which will end with a bang as fireworks light up the sky.
Planning for the festival is underway, and the Parks & Recreation Department is seeking sponsors and vendors.
Businesses, organizations and individuals interested in sponsoring the event have multiple levels of sponsorship available. The are:
• Bronze Level – less than $250 – includes multi-sponsor banner recognition;
• Silver Level – $250 – includes sponsor name on all publications, 2x2 sign, two fall festival T-shirts and two meal tickets;
• Gold Level – $500 – includes sponsor name on all publications, 3x4 banner, four fall festival T-shirts and four meal tickets;
• Platinum Level – $750 – includes booth inside concert venue or check-in area, sponsor name on all publications, 3x5 banner, four fall festival T-shirts and six meal tickets; and
• Diamond Level – $2,000 – includes booth inside concert venue or check-in area, sponsor name on all publications, exclusive 3x6 banner at tournament check-in or concert venue, six fall festival T-shirts and six meal tickets.
Vendors who wish to have a booth at the festival may apply with the Parks & Recreation Department. Booth spaces are 12’x16’ and a maximum of two spaces may be reserved. No power or water will be provided, and food vendors are limited to dessert and ice cream-related items. Due to limited available space, vendors who reside in Grainger County will be given priority over vendors from outside Grainger County.
To request an application, or for more information, contact Grainger County Parks & Recreation at (865) 828-9933.