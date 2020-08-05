RUTLEDGE – The Grainger County Health Department is providing information about the importance of vaccinations in celebration of National Immunization Awareness Month.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends vaccinations throughout the lifespan of every individual. Vaccinations, or immunizations, protect against infections and help build the body’s immunity to diseases before one becomes ill. They decrease the body’s chances of contracting a disease through exposure as a preventative measure.
Grainger County Health Department Director Garnet Southerland said, “Immunizations protect children from serious illness and complications of preventable diseases such as measles and mumps.”
Childhood immunizations are recommended because they not only protect the vaccinated child, but also help protect other children, and the community, by decreasing the risk of spreading disease. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle through good nutrition and exercise is recommended, but vaccines are also important to a child’s health, said Southerland.
She said childhood immunizations can seem overwhelming. However, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) and CDC provide resources to ensure children stay on track for scheduled vaccines at specific age intervals.
Anyone who would like more information regarding immunization schedules or to schedule back-to-school immunizations can visit the TDH website at www.tn.gov/health.html or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/index.html.
The Grainger County Health Department is currently completing immunization services through a drive-up service. The patient and family can remain in their vehicle for services provided. Anyone who would like more information can call the Grainger County Health Department at (865) 828-5247.