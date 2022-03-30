RUTLEDGE – Current and former Grainger County School officials are mourning the death of Director of Schools Dr. James Atkins and are praising his dedication to the district.
Atkins died Sunday, March 27 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 59. He was appointed director in November 2019 and took over in early January 2020. He succeeded Edwin Jarnagin, who retired after 35 years in the system.
“Dr. Atkins represented Grainger County Schools with humility and compassion for employees, staff and students of the Grainger County School System. He was an example for us all. We are grateful for his work as an educator, administrator and superintendent. He has had a great impact on many students and staff. Our thoughts and prayers are with Dr. Atkins’ family as we celebrate his life, his work and his commitment to making the future better for our students,” said Assistant Director of Schools, Brett Coffey.
“Dr. Atkins dedicated his life to Grainger County Schools as a teacher, supervisor and Director of Schools. He loved his job and was proud to be an integral part of Grainger County Schools. There is also no question he was a proud father and grandfather,” said Daniel Bishop, supervisor of federal programs.
“Dr. Atkins was dedicated to all aspects of Grainger Schools. He had a large heart for our students and employees. He wanted nothing more than for Grainger County Schools to be successful,” said Ginny McElhaney, special education supervisor.
Jarnagin said he was heartbroken by Atkins’ passing. The two men were not only co-workers, they were close friends.
“During our time of working together for Grainger County Schools, we spent a lot of time together and shared many good memories. James will be missed,” Jarnagin said.
When he came to work for the school system, Atkins was tagged with the nickname, “Sunshine,” because of his personality.
Karen McNish, a member of Grainger County School Board, explained how he got the nickname.
“Because of his smiling face coming through the lunch line is why we called him Sunshine,” she said.
The name stuck with him, said McNish, who was cafeteria manager at Rutledge High School where Atkins began his teaching career in 1990.
She recalled he once came to the kitchen to get a glass of tea. A cafeteria worker, thinking he was a student, tried to run him out. McNish said she explained that Atkins was a teacher and the embarrassed employee apologized.
“Sunshine was a pleasure to serve lunch to, and nowadays it is a pleasure as a school board member to serve with him as Director,” she said.
School Board Chairman Harold Frazier said Coffey will remain as assistant director for the present. He said the board will need to appoint an interim director while it goes through the normal hiring process to choose a successor to Atkins.
“He was a wonderful guy, a hard worker. He will be missed,” Frazier said.
Atkins served more than 30 years in Grainger County Schools. He started as a high school teacher and later was appointed technology coordinator by then Superintendent Dr. Vernon Coffey. He was in that position when he was appointed director.
A graveside service will be held Friday, April 1 at the Atkins family cemetery in Broken Valley in Grainger County. Rev. Tim Collins and Rev. C. H. Dalton will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Brett Coffey, Vernon Coffey, Edwin Jarnagin, Bishop, Ryan McElhaney and Patrick Collins.