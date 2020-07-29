NASHVILLE – Grainger County broke 100 cases of COVID-19 Sunday, July 26 when the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reported a total of 101 cases for the county.
That number increased by 14 Monday, July 27, when TDH reported a total of 115 cases in the county. That number is the total number of cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
TDH reported the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Grainger County as 49. There have been eight reported hospitalizations of Grainger County residents reported by TDH.
No deaths from the virus have been reported in Grainger County.
As of press time, no information had been released by TDH for Tuesday, July 28. A technical disruption was cited as the reason for the delay.
Grainger Today encourages everyone to wash their hands frequently, use hand sanitizer when hand washing isn’t possible, maintain a physical distance of six feet or more from others when out in public and stay home whenever possible, as the numbers of active cases in Grainger County continues to increase. Those who are able to handle wearing a face covering, such as a surgical mask, are encouraged to do so when in public to mitigate the chance of spreading the virus while asymptomatic.