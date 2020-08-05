NASHVILLE – The number of COVID-19 cases in Grainger County has risen by 48 cases in a week.
The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reported a total of 179 cases in Grainger County Tuesday, August 4. A week earlier, Tuesday, July 28, TDH reported a total of 131 cases. The case count in the county had topped 100 Sunday, July 26 with 101 cases.
The number of active cases in the county TDH reported Tuesday, August 4 was 95, with 84 cases reported as recovered.
Nine Grainger County residents have been hospitalized due to the virus, according to TDH.
Grainger Today encourages everyone to remain vigilant and wash hands frequently, use hand sanitizer when hand washing isn’t possible, and maintain a distance of at least six feet from others while in public. Wearing a mask or face covering may help prevent the spread of the virus by those who have the virus but are asymptomatic.