RUTLEDGE – Some Grainger County restaurants are opening their dining rooms for business while maintaining social distancing guidelines.
Grainger Today checked in with area restaurants to learn what customers can expect when they visit their favorite local restaurant.
Ben’s Place in Bean Station is open for both dine-in and carry-out service. The restaurant is currently seating approximately 25 customers. Tables are placed six feet apart and outdoor seating is available. Ben’s Place is open Saturday through Thursday from 5 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Friday from 5 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Crossroads Drive-In in Bean Station is open for dine-in, car hop service and carry-out. Five tables are available for customer use. To abide by social distancing guidelines, tables are placed six feet apart and employees are wearing face masks. Crossroads Drive-In is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.
until 6 p.m.
Dipsy Daisy Coffee House is open for dine-in and drive-thru service. There are four tables available for customers to use inside the coffee house and picnic tables situated outside. Facemasks are being used and guests are being seated on opposite sides of the restaurant. Dipsy Daisy Coffee House is open Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Little Dipper Diner and Creamery is currently serving customers from a food truck in the Dipsy Daisy Coffee House parking lot. Dipsy Daisy Coffee House manager Mary Mincey said The Little Dipper Diner and Creamery should reopen between 10 and 15 days. The food truck is open Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Down Home Restaurant is currently offering carry-out and curbside services. The restaurant is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
El Paraiso Mexican Restaurant is offering carry-out services only. The restaurant is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m.
until 8 p.m.
Gino’s Italian Restaurant is allowing customers to dine-in. It is also offering carry-out services. To maintain social distancing measures, tables are six feet apart and employees are wearing masks and gloves. Gino’s Italian Restaurant is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Hannah’s Lakeshore Café is offering customers the option to dine-in or order carry-out. The restaurant is currently seating between 10 and 15 people. Guests are being seated at every other table, and employees are wearing face masks. Hannah’s Lakeshore Café is open Monday through Sunday from noon
until 9 p.m.
Hardee’s is allowing customers into its dining area once again in addition to serving customers through its drive-thru. It is currently seating approximately 50 people. The restaurant is taking several precautions to follow social distancing guidelines. Tape markers measuring six feet apart are placed throughout the customer line. Employees are wearing gloves and facemasks, and the restaurant has placed plastic shields in front of the cash registers to separate the employees and customers. As guests leave the restaurant, their tables are cleaned with a Clorox-peroxide solution. The restaurant is also checking each employee’s temperature before they are allowed to work a shift. Hardee’s is open Monday through Thursday from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Krystal’s Clinch Mountain Restaurant is now serving dine-in customers. The restaurant is currently seating approximately 35 customers. Guests will be seated at every other table. Outdoor seating is also available. Krystal’s Clinch Mountain Restaurant is open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m.
until 5 p.m.
Pizza Plus in Bean Station is allowing customers to dine-in. Pick-up and delivery are also available. Six booths are available for customers to use. Pizza Plus is adhering to social distancing guidelines. Tape markers line the floor at six feet apart, and employees are wearing face masks. Pizza Plus is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.
Subway in Bean Station is offering dine-in, drive-thru and pick-up. It is currently seating approximately eight to 10 customers. Booths are marked off according to availability. Mini tables have been set in front of the sandwich bar to ensure customers do not cross the six feet boundary, and shields have been placed in front of the cash register. Tape markers have been placed on the floor of the restaurant designating six feet and employees are wearing face masks. Subway Bean Station is open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m.
until 10 p.m.
Subway in Rutledge is offering dine-in and carry-out services. Customers can sit at seven tables in the restaurant. To maintain social distancing guidelines, Subway has a shield and table placed in front of its cash register to ensure customers maintain the six feet boundary. Tables are sanitized regularly. Employees are also wearing gloves. Subway Rutledge is open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m.
until 9 p.m.