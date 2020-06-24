MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA – Grainger Today recently received a Google News Initiative’s Journalism Emergency Relief Fund (JERF) award of $5,000.
In its first wave of announcements, the international tech company selected Grainger Today as one of the news organizations to the receive funds to be used for local newsgathering and reporting. More than 12,000 applicants from 100 eligible countries applied for the program.
Google launched the global JERF ‘to support small and medium-sized news organizations producing original news for local communities.’ According to the application, the fund’s aim is to support the production of original journalism for local communities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The response to this program has been truly overwhelming. It has been humbling and gratifying to help support local news organizations like you,” stated the Google confirmation email sent to Grainger Today.
The fund targeted newsrooms employing two to 100 full-time journalists who produced original local news content. Having a digital presence was also a requirement for eligibility.
“We are extremely excited Google chose Grainger Today. They recognize small, independent news organizations producing local journalism are a relevant, invaluable asset to the communities they serve. We are so proud to be part of that,” said Grainger Today Publisher/owner Ann Cason.
According to the agreement with Google, Grainger Today must use the funds for purchases directly connected to newsgathering.
Grainger Today’s plans include maximizing remote working capabilities and purchasing camera equipment used primarily for news and sports photography and video equipment that can be used for live-streaming and posting video on graingertoday.com.
More information on the program can be found at