KNOXVILLE – When Grayson Subaru chose Ijams Nature Center as its local hometown charity for the 2019 Subaru Share the Love (STL) Event, the dealership’s staff anticipated that the Knoxville community would support the nonprofit nature center as it had for the same event in 2017 and 2018, but what actually happened exceeded everyone’s expectations.
Grayson Subaru presented Ijams Nature Center with a check for $58,761 – the largest check the local dealership has ever given to a nonprofit organization as part of Subaru of America’s annual STL Event, Wednesday, August 26.
The funding will be used to continue to restore the Grayson Subaru Preserve and make the dream of creating a cutting-edge nature playscape for children a reality.
“Presenting this check is one of the proudest moments of my career here,” Grayson Subaru Sales Manager Randy Carter said. “Subaru of America, Grayson Subaru and this community believe in Ijams Nature Center. Together, we’re building a place for the children of East Tennessee to explore, play and learn for years to come. This partnership reflects the values of our company and our customers.”
“Being Grayson Subaru’s local hometown charity for the past three years has been a true honor,” Ijams Executive Director Amber Parker said. “It’s an amazing feeling to know that Grayson Subaru and members of this community place such a high value on nature and education.”
“We are so thankful to Subaru of America and Grayson for allowing Ijams to be part of the Share the Love Event,” she said. “These are uncertain times, and this remarkably generous gift underscores their commitment to making the world a better place.”
Ijams was Grayson Subaru’s hometown charity from 2017 to 2019. Subaru of America and the local dealership have helped Ijams clear about five acres on the 13.46-acre property, and remove hundreds of pounds of trash and tires from what had become a dumpsite. To date, Ijams staff and volunteers have planted:
• 200+ native wetland plants (including cardinal flower, cinnamon fern, northern blue flag iris, several varieties of sedges and rush)
• 80 river cane
• 300 native trees (bald cypress and water oak)
• 160 live stakes and
• 150 feet of live fascines for stream bank stabilization.
The staff plans to plant another 300 native trees this fall and winter.
The property now features phenology plots that are being monitored by Ijams’ citizen science volunteers and the UT Naturalist Club. There also is an ongoing research project by a UT grad student researching wetland pollinators.
During Subaru of American’s 12th STL Event from November 14, 2019, through January 2, 2020, more people than ever before purchased a Subaru from Grayson and designated Ijams as the recipient of Subaru donations. It’s the fourth consecutive year there was no cap placed on the total donation from Subaru of America to its STL Event charitable partners.
The automaker donated $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at more than 632 participating Subaru retailers nationwide to the customer’s choice of the following national charities: The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®, Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America, and National Park Foundation, as well as local hometown charities selected by each local Subaru retailer.
Ijams Nature Center is a nonprofit, 315-acre educational nature center for all ages, abilities and walks of life. Ijams’ mission is to encourage stewardship of the natural world by providing an urban greenspace for people to learn about and enjoy the outdoors through engaging experiences. Located just three miles from downtown Knoxville, Ijams features 12 miles of hiking and mixed-use trails, a public access river dock, swimming, boating, biking and more. The center offers hundreds of educational programs annually, from school field trips and off-site programs to on-site outdoor and classroom education programs that focus on topics from birding and wildflowers to yoga hikes, cooking classes and art programs. The Ijams grounds and trails are open every day from 8 a.m. until dusk. For more information, visit Ijams.org.