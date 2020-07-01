RUTLEDGE – Incumbent Alderman Patsy Winstead Harrell is looking for a second term on the Bean Station Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Harrell picked up her qualifying petition this week. Previously, incumbent Alderman Jeff Atkins picked up a petition, along with Johnny Brooks, who would be seeking his first four-year term in the November 3 municipal election.
Voters will be choosing two members of the board in November.
Qualifying for municipal elections began May 22. The deadline to file is Thursday, August 20 at noon.
Rutledge will be electing a mayor and four aldermen to two-year terms. Mayor Fred “Speck” Sykes has also taken out a petition to run for a third term.
Three seats on the Blaine Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be on the November ballot. The city is beginning the process to reduce the size of the board from 10 members to seven. A mayor and three more aldermen will be elected in 2022.