Harville sweeps contest for third consecutive term

RUTLEDGE – Grainger County Sheriff James Harville easily won his nomination for another term in the Tuesday, May 3 county Republican primary, collecting more votes than his two challengers combined.
Harville received 2,715 votes, according to unofficial returns from the election commission. Coming in second was Richard “Rico” Collins with 729 votes and Ronnie Collins with 710. Both chasers are former employees of the sheriff’s department. The total includes absentee ballots, early voting and Election Day voting at the polls.
Harville first won the office in 2006. He was defeated by Scott Layel in his first reelection bid in 2010. He came back to win again in 2014.
Harville has no opposition in the county general election and is guaranteed reelection. His new term begins Thursday, September 1.