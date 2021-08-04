RUTLEDGE – Healthy Families East Tennessee held a free community baby shower Thursday, July 29.
The event was held for expectant mothers and new mothers of infants three-months-old and younger. During the event, local resources such as Lakeway CASA, Douglas-Cherokee Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and Grace Rehabilitation Center, among others, were available for mothers to gather information. Door prizes were awarded every 10 minutes. Those who registered with Healthy Families East Tennessee were qualified for a free car seat.
Healthy Families East Tennessee Program Supervisor Rae Warshol said, “We wanted to do something to show the community that we’re here for them to support them.”
Healthy Families East Tennessee is a free, voluntary home visitation program. Children can stay in the program until they reach age five or kindergarten. Families in the program are offered support and education services, along with community resources. Warshol described the group as a wrap-around support service.
Director of Healthy Families East Tennessee Jessica Hill said Healthy Families East Tennessee employees are excited to be in Grainger County and are ready to help new and expectant mothers in the area.
Healthy Families East Tennessee is available for all expectant mothers and new mothers of infants three-months-old and younger. New and expectant mothers can self-refer to the program.
Anyone who would like to learn more about Healthy Families East Tennessee or register for the program can visit www.mcnabbcenter.org/social-services/#home-visitation or call 1 (800) 255-9711.