Helping Hands

Familiar faces could be seen hard at work last week in an attempt to help residents in Dresden, a town in West Tennessee affected by recent tornadoes. Grainger County Commissioner Andy Cameron traveled to the area with Frontier Communications to help restore telephone service in the community. Dale Moles and former Bean Station Mayor Terry Wolfe traveled to the area with Tennessee Disaster Relief through the Nolichucky Baptist Association to load and haul brush and debris from downed trees and damaged homes.