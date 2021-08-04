GREENEVILLE – Marley Hipsher of the Grainger County 4-H club took first place for Junior High Showmanship at the Greene County Fair dairy show Monday and Tuesday, July 26 and 27.
Showmanship is judged by how well the exhibitor exhibits and knows the animal. Hipsher also placed first in the Junior Yearling Guernsey Class and second in the Senior Yearling Holstein and Guernsey heifers classes.
Earlier in July, she placed first in the Junior High Showmanship Class at the Hamblen County Great Smoky Mountains 4-H and FFA Fair in Morristown.