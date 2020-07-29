RUTLEDGE – Grainger County’s Carter Hixon is everyone’s hero, but even heroes need a supporting cast.
Hixon has been diagnosed with Lymphoma PTLD (post transplant lymphoproliferative disease). This is a form of cancer that rejection medications required following an organ transplant can cause as part of their side effects. He has recently been treated at East Tennessee Children Hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries and was placed on a ventilator for a time before being transported to Vanderbilt Hospital.
Hixon is off the ventilator and has had a feeding tube removed. He has been able to eat for the last couple of days. He has undergone a couple of chemotherapy treatments, and if he continues to regain his strength, he will be able to return home for a few days.
Hixon’s first chemotherapy treatment was considered unsuccessful. The treatment was making him sick. Now, doctors are trying a different chemotherapy treatment. His treatments will require him to stay in the hospital for the week he has them. He continues to be treated at Vanderbilt.
Hixon’s parents, Travis and Susan Hixon have spent a month in a hotel as he has undergone various treatments. They recently moved into a room at a hospitality house, but that only reduces the expense of living out of town by a fraction.
Donations to help the family with medical costs, everyday bills and the additional expense of living away from home may be made through a savings account has been established at Citizens Bank & Trust Co. of Grainger County in Carter’s name. A gofundme account set up online for donations to be accepted. Search for Carter Hixon (in Rutledge) on the gofundme website.
Hixon loves working with his Mamaw Jessie at her store, Jessie’s Little Market & Deli in Joppa. Anyone who is able to help is encouraged to donate to help his family get him back to working in the store.