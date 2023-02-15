Jacob Hill Signs.jpg

RUTLEDGE – The athletic scholarships continue to roll in for the Grainger High School Grizzlies and now Jacob Hill can add his name to those who will be able to continue their playing career at the collegiate level. 

Hill became the fifth member of the Grizzly senior class to sign to play football at the next level. He inked with Ottawa University, a liberal arts institution in Kansas, Monday, February 13 at the school. Hill said he wants to help the Braves get back to the national prominence they have enjoyed in the past.  