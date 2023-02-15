RUTLEDGE – The athletic scholarships continue to roll in for the Grainger High School Grizzlies and now Jacob Hill can add his name to those who will be able to continue their playing career at the collegiate level.
Hill became the fifth member of the Grizzly senior class to sign to play football at the next level. He inked with Ottawa University, a liberal arts institution in Kansas, Monday, February 13 at the school. Hill said he wants to help the Braves get back to the national prominence they have enjoyed in the past.
“I went there on a visit and there is a great culture and the coach is amazing. They are building a culture there with amazing facilities and are trying to build the program back up. Ottawa has the third most NAIA wins in history and they want to get back to that,” Hill said.
Hill was second on the team in receiving in 2022, averaging 17.3 yards per catch. He played both ways as he finished with 22.5 tackles on defense with 6.5 tackles for loss which was second on the team as well.
The road to college football has not been an easy one for Hill as he has battled injuries throughout his playing career. He has suffered three ACL tears but fought hard to come back from each one. Despite the years of rehab on his knees and difficulty of bouncing back each time, Hill said one thing spurred him on. “I love football too much to give up now.”
Hill was also a talented basketball player but the third ACL injury suffered during football season prevented him from hitting the hardwood this year. Despite that, he had the opportunity to score at least one basket during his senior year. Head coach Adam Wolfenbarger worked out an arrangement for the Grizzlies’ game against Cumberland Gap High School Friday, February 10 where Grainger would let the Panthers score the opening basket before throwing the ball to the other end where Hill laid it in for two points.
“It was so awesome,” Hill said of the kind gesture by Cumberland Gap. “Coach had told me after the game against Cosby that he would have a surprise for me on senior night. He said I would get to start and that I would get to score and that was so cool how he set that all up. I appreciated Cumberland Gap agreeing to do that and it meant a lot to me because I had to sit out all basketball season. It was an awesome night.”
“You can tell he has a great body as he is tall, athletic and strong but Jacob is also a hard worker who gets after it in the weight room,” Grainger head coach Michael Manis said of his senior wide receiver. “Plus, he is a really smart kid and can pick up on things really well. He will graduate in the Top 10 of his senior class with a 4.0 grade point average and I know he is wanting to go into the medical field so I am really excited for him and glad he has the opportunity to play football at a school like Ottawa.”