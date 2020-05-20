MORRISTOWN – Jordan Taylor Home Furnishings is promoting Grainger County businesses during its upcoming customer appreciation day.
The event is scheduled to take place Saturday, May 23 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will feature services from three Grainger County businesses.
The event will be catered by Backwoods Barbeque, which is owned by Grainger County resident Travis Johnson. Owner Scott Howerton said Jordan Taylor Home Furnishings typically cooks the meals for customer appreciation day. However, he said he wanted to ensure everyone knew food was being prepared as safely as possible. He said he also wanted to provide Backwoods Barbeque with more support from the community.
Bean Station radio station 106.5 WJDT will be attending the event from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Howerton said 106.5 WJDT will be awarding prizes to visitors throughout the day.
Roberto’s Real Italian Ice, which is owned by Grainger County resident Robert Mabry, will also be at the event from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Roberto’s Real Italian Ice is fat free and cholesterol free. Howerton said the company typically serves italian ice at ball games and festivals.
Howerton said he wanted to support Grainger County’s businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has altered the way many businesses operate. He wanted to let customers know small businesses need their support.
Jordan Taylor Home Furnishings is celebrating 12 years of business. The business originally opened in Bean Station in 2008. It relocated to Morristown in 2014. Howerton said he has held a customer appreciation day for his customers during Memorial Day weekend since Jordan Taylor Home Furnishings has been in operation. He said customer appreciation day is a way to give back to customers for supporting the business.
A $1,200 in-store furniture gift certificate will be awarded during the event. Howerton said he chose $1,200 in honor of Jordan Taylor Home Furnishings’ 12 years of business. Howerton said in addition to the gift certificate, he will be offering a 30 percent discount to customers. He said he typically offers a 25 percent discount to customers on customer appreciation day, but he wanted to offer a higher percentage as a thanks to customers for being patient during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just like giving back to our customers for all that they do for us throughout the year,” said Howerton.
Jordan Taylor Home Furnishings will offer free financing through Synchrony Financial or 1st Franklin Financial on any item sold during customer appreciation day. Howerton said anything sold during the day will also be delivered for free to any location within a 50-mile radius.
Jordan Taylor Home Furnishings has a collection of new items in stock, from Scott Living by The Property Brothers to Sierra Sleep by Ashley. Customers can find furniture from living room suites to mattresses. The store has recently added Little Birdie to its collection. Little Birdie produces localized throw pillows. While there are several throw pillows for customers to choose from, Howerton said he was waiting on a shipment featuring Cherokee Lake to add to the series.
Howerton expressed his thanks to all who have supported Jordan Taylor Home Furnishings throughout the past 12 years and to God for helping the business continue to grow.
“This business was dedicated and given to Him. He’s the who has helped us thrive and take care of everything,” he said.
Howerton is a Bean Station resident. When he is not working at Jordan Taylor Home Furnishings, he pastors Noeton Missionary Baptist Church in Bean Station. Howerton is married to Rutledge Middle School science teacher Alisa Howerton, and has two children, Taylor and Jordan.
Anyone who would like more information about Jordan Taylor Home Furnishings can call (423) 289-1462 or visit www.jordantaylorhomefurnishings.com. Jordan Taylor Home Furnishings is open at 1526 West Andrew Johnson Hwy., Morristown, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.