Kingswood Home for Children receives sidewalk and gazebo

BEAN STATION – Kingswood Home for Children are the recipients of a new sidewalk and gazebo.
Kingswood Home for Children Executive Director Will Martin said the gazebo will serve as a bus stop for children who attend Grainger County Schools. Martin said the gazebo resembles the historic gazebo near the original Kingswood bathhouse and blends aesthetically.
All excavation work was donated by Chad Gust of Gust Construction. Dale Moles of Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department donated rock and concrete for the project. Rogersville resident Dr. Brance Hagood donated the gazebo, which arrived Tuesday, October 13. Moles, Gust, former Bean Station Mayor Terry Wolfe and Foye Manning contributed labor for the project.
Anyone who would like more information about Kingswood Home for Children can call (865) 767-2121 or visit www.kingswoodkids.org.