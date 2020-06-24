RUTLEDGE – Lighthouse Community Ministries held a call to prayer Saturday, June 20.
The call to prayer was held at Grainger County Courthouse. The event was opened by Lighthouse Community Ministries member Adam Rogers, who said the event was being held to pray for the nation in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and a recent series of riots, among other issues America is currently facing.
Rogers, the Rev. Lewis Lynn, Lighthouse Community Ministries member Nancy Galarneau and the Rev. Marty Cameron sang a rendition of “Sweet Hour of Prayer.”
The Rev. Duke Stratton moved to the podium to preach about issues America is currently facing. He said calling the issues in America a race problem would not be true. He clarified racism is evident in America.
“Don’t tell me you’re a Christian, and that you know Jesus Christ, and tell me you’re a racist. It doesn’t work that way,” said Stratton.
Stratton said Jesus was more than likely a dark-skinned Jew, with dark hair and dark eyes. He said the love of God brings people to love everyone, and the issues in America are not a privilege problem. Stratton said God allows the rain to fall on the just and the unjust.
Stratton said the problem America is facing is sin. He said Jesus is the answer to all things. There is no middle ground with Jesus, it’s “yea” or “nay.” He said people need to live like they are God’s people and their actions and love should tell others they’re Christian.
Stratton said God is bigger than the problems people have and prayer is the most powerful thing in the universe. He said people need to seek God’s face to end the sin problem.
The Rev. Paul Kyle preached after Stratton. He said Stratton’s message needed to be preached every Sunday. He said sin was the reason trouble had come upon America. He said people believed they could do whatever they wanted as long as they said they love Jesus.
He said people had departed from God and started following sin. He said people once knew the more sin was let go, the more it spreads. Kyle said all people want today is a handout. He said the Bible said if a man doesn’t work, he’s worse than an infidel. Sins are not hidden from God and little sins lead to bigger sins.
Rogers said people across the country are bowing down to people to apologize for their white privilege. He said the only privilege people have is to worship and serve Jesus. He said America has a sin problem, and it began in the beginning.
Rogers said the issue in America is hatred. He said America needs to ask God what it should do. Rogers closed the meeting in prayer.
Anyone who would like more information about Lighthouse Community Ministries can visit its Facebook page or call (865) 236-1059.