RUTLEDGE – Lighthouse Community Ministries held a call to prayer Saturday, October 10 at the Grainger County Agricultural Pavilion.
The event was held to pray for the state of the nation. Lighthouse Community Ministries representative Adam Rogers said America has an upcoming election, and it seems like the country is divided. He said the organization gathered to pray for the country, the unrest and the election.
Lighthouse Community Ministries representative Nancy Galarneau, Rev. Marty Cameron, Rev. Lewis Lynn and Rogers sang “I Want to Stroll Over Heaven with You” before Sunrise Baptist Church Interim Pastor Jeff Sinnamon delivered a sermon.
Sinnamon read scripture from 2 Chronicles, chapter 20. He said Christians need to saturate Grainger County in prayer. He said the trouble in the nation isn’t political or racial, but evil, and questioned what is a Christian’s weapon against it.
Sinnamon said the call to prayer was an attempt to take action and explained Jehoshaphat’s first reaction was prayer. He said that prayer is a Christian’s only weapon and should be a natural reaction.
Sinnamon said Christians need to be on guard against the darkness of the world and the true enemy, the devil. He said Christians should be seeking the Lord, that God could turn America around. He encouraged Christians to continue pushing forward and be a people of prayer.
Sinnamon said Christians need to realize that God is in control and the trouble in the nation is God’s battle. He said what God wants and desires will be done, and people need to recognize their limits and pursue God’s purpose instead of their own desires.
Rogers expressed his thanks to Sinnamon and closed the event in prayer.