RUTLEDGE – Grainger County Little League has officially cancelled its season.
Little League Director Julie Moody made the announcement Sunday, May 3. The announcement followed Little League International’s cancellation of the 2020 Little League Series. Moody said several neighboring counties had closed their seasons, leaving Grainger County to follow suit.
Parents will receive refunds for paid registration fees. Moody will be at Buffalo Ballfield in Rutledge Thursday, May 28 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. to distribute refunds. She said she would contact each individual on the roster to discuss further details.
Moody offered apologies to all affected. She said with social distancing measures in place, the possibility of a season was not possible. Moody said she hoped for a better season for 2021.
Anyone who would like more information can call Moody at
(865) 621-1889.