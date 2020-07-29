RUTLEDGE – The book Chicken Soup for the Soul: Laughter is the Best Medicine contains a story by Rutledge resident Sharon Rosenbaum Earls.
Earls’ story, “Treasure Hunting,” tells the story of unexpected humor found during a mundane trip to the store. It is one of 101 feel-good true stories told by those who experienced them included in the book.
Editor-in-chief and publisher Amy Newmark said, “I must have sounded like a crazy person cackling away in my office while I was selecting and then editing these stories. Even on the third pass through them I was laughing. If laughter is the best medicine, then this book is your prescription Turn off the news and spend a few days not following current events. Instead, return to the basics – humanity’s ability to laugh at itself.”
Earls graduated from Tennessee Wesleyan College. Her three grandchildren, Andrew, Ella and Ava are her main focus in life, but her hobbies include reading, writing, sewing and gardening.