NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reported 22 total cases of COVID-19 for Grainger County Tuesday, June 16.
The total number of cases reported by TDH increased by two from the previous day, Monday, June 15. The report included one new hospitalization.
TDH also reported two new recovered cases, bringing the total number of those recovered from the virus in Grainger County to 14. Eight cases were reported as currently active. Two of the cases were reported as “probable.” A probable case is defined by TDH as “those having close contact within six feet for more than 10 minutes to a confirmed or probable COVID-19 case during the 14 days before or after illness onset.
The total number of cases reported in Grainger County increased by six in one week, from 16 reported Tuesday, June 9 to 22 reported Tuesday, June 16.
TDH reported Tennessee had a total of 31,830 cases and 493 deaths as of Tuesday, June 16. There were 20,710 cases reported as recovered in the state.
Grainger Today encourages everyone to maintain a distance of at least six feet from others while in public, frequent hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer when hand washing isn’t possible.