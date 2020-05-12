RUTLEDGE – A recent frost created extra work for a Rutledge farmer. Brandon Williams of B & B Farms recently shared how area farmers were affected by a May cold snap.
Williams said local farmers were sent a warning from Grainger County UT Extension about how to save crops from freezing temperatures. He said an agent from UT Extension said farmers could spray a surfactant unit, which is a substance that reduces surface tension in liquids, on crops. He said the spray coats plants in a thick film allowing crops a chance to survive a frost.
As of Saturday, May 9, Williams said he had sprayed his crops four times in preparation for last weekend’s frost. He began spraying his plants Wednesday, May 6. He said while the surfactant unit did not provide a 100 percent survival guarantee, it helps.
Williams said rain in the area Friday, May 8 did not help as it washed most of the spray from the plants. The rain kept frost from covering the plants, but caused ice to form in its place.
He said other area farmers had used irrigation pipes to keep the frost from affecting crops. Heat is released from irrigation water which helps fight frostbite in plants. Williams said some farmers began laying irrigation pipes Tuesday, May 5 for the cold snap.
He said when crops become frostbit, they turn black and become more susceptible to disease. He said the damage kills the plant.
Williams said 15 to 20 percent of his crop received damage from the cold snap and winds sweeping through the area.
Due to the damage, he said he would have to re-sow seeds and re-plant. This will stagger his first harvest, with some crops ripening a few weeks earlier and others a few weeks later.
In addition to his frost burnt crops, Williams will have to continuously spray to keep crops from becoming diseased, he said. Crops will have to be monitored for fungus and blights. He said he would have to fertilize his crops heavier and watch them closely.
“We’re going to have to stay on top of it more than we usually would,” he said.
Williams expressed his thanks to everyone who has prayed for his farm.