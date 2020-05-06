BEAN STATION – A Morristown man drowned while swimming in Cherokee Lake at the Olen Marshall Bridge lake access area in Bean Station Sunday, May 3.
Victor Baltzor Perez, 20, was reportedly swimming with his brother when he went under water and didn’t resurface.
Members of the Grainger County Sheriff’s Department, Bean Station Rescue Squad, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Grainger County Rescue Squad, Hawkins County Rescue Squad, Hancock County Rescue Squad, Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies responded to the scene.
Witnesses reportedly told law enforcement officers two individuals were swimming when one went under and never resurfaced.
Recovery operations began immediately and continued until
8:30 p.m. They resumed at approximately 8 a.m. Monday, May 4. Perez’s body was recovered around 9:10 a.m.