RUTLEDGE – Grainger County Road Superintendent Charlie McAnally has announced he is seeking re-election.
McAnally has served as Grainger County Road Superintendent from 2018-2022.
He is a lifelong Grainger County resident. He grew up in Thorn Hill and was a 1991 graduate of Washburn High School. Prior to being elected as Road Superintendent in 2018, he owned and operated an asphalt paving and sealing business for 16 years.
McAnally and his family reside in Rutledge. He is married to Angie Cameron, and they have three children, Layla, Myla and Gavin. He is the son of Elora McAnally and the late Joe McAnally. His wife, Angie, owned and operated a salon in Rutledge for 17 years and is currently the cosmetology instructor at Grainger High School. Their daughter, Layla, is a Certified Surgical Technician at UT Hospital. Myla is attending Tennessee College of Applied Technology of Knoxville to become a Dental Assistant. Their son, Gavin, is a student at Grainger High School.
McAnally said, “It is an honor to serve the citizens of Grainger County. I would like to thank everyone for the confidence they have in me and I will continue to strive to make a difference in our county. I humbly ask for your support and vote on May 3, 2022.”
McAnally oversees the maintenance of 695 miles of county roads and bridges in Grainger County. He is currently the vice president of the Tennessee County Highway Officials Association, Region 1.
A few of his accomplishments include: replacing two bridges under the Improve Act, at zero cost to the county; receiving USDA Grants totaling $353,756.13; repairing the Bullen Valley and TVA slide; and applying for and receiving FEMA funding for flooding in 2019.