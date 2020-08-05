KNOXVILLE – Anyone who suspects they have already had the COVID-19 coronavirus can be tested for COVID-19 antibodies for free by donating blood to MEDIC Regional Blood Center.
During the month of August, MEDIC will screen all donors for COVID-19 antibodies. The screening is an effort to identify COVID Convalescent Plasma donors to increase inventories to meet the demand of regional hospitals. Donors must have a successful blood or blood-related product donation to receive the antibody test.
MEDIC will not perform COVID-19 virus testing for people with COVID-19 symptoms. Donors should be healthy and well when donating. Eating a healthy meal and ensuring hydration are encouraged before attempting to donate blood.
Results will be provided only to those who have positive results for COVID-19 antibodies, and will not be discussed via phone or email.
Appointments are required for all donors to allow for social distancing and to control donor flow.
Donors are required to wear a mask or face covering. If a donor doesn’t have a mask or face covering, MEDIC will provide one. Wellness checks will be conducted upon entry at all locations and drives.
Appointments may be made online at www.medicblood.org by using the donate link. Appointments can also be made by calling (865) 524-3074.
Blood donation may be scheduled at the following locations:
• All Month - MEDIC Regional Blood Center Donor Centers
Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue
Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike
Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue
Crossville – 79 S. Main Street
• August 3 – 7 – Knoxville Civic Coliseum/3rd Floor Meeting Room
• August 10 – 14 – New Midland Plaza – Blount County
• August 17 – 21 – Sevierville Golf/Country Club
• August 24 – 28 – Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge
• August 31 – Various Locations