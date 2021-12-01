RUTLEDGE – Millie Hurst has been an important part of the Grainger High School softball program for the past three years. Now she will have the opportunity to keep playing collegiately.
Hurst signed a scholarship to play at Johnson University of Knoxville Monday, November 30 in a ceremony at the high school. Hurst will complete her Grainger career in the spring and said she wants to be known for one thing.
“I want people to remember me as a good teammate. It’s not so much about what is going to happen on the diamond because whatever is going to happen will happen there. I want to put the work in, but I just want the team and all the players to remember me as a good teammate who pushed them to get better,” Hurst said.
The senior standout reached base in half of her plate appearances in 2021 and she finished the season with a .505 on-base percentage. Hurst had a .356 batting average with 11 doubles and 35 runs driven in. She said the experience of playing in the successful Lady Grizzlies’ softball program has prepared her well for the college experience.
“I have played with a lot of really great players over the years at Grainger. My freshman year, we had a really great team and then my sophomore year was cancelled due to the pandemic and then we were good again during my junior season. I think that really made me better as I had to compete to get a spot on the team. Our coaching has always been really good and having a coach who has always believed in me has been big, too. I have had coach (Rusty) Bishop in both basketball and softball and he has told me to do my best and that gave me more confidence to believe I could play at the college level,” Hurst said.
Johnson is a Christian school and Hurst said that was one of the main reasons she chose to play for the Lady Royals.
“The biggest thing when I was deciding on picking a school was, I always want to put God first and even in college, that was a big thing for me, that God was going to be the center of the team. At Johnson, I really loved coach (Dayna) Carter and what she is building there as she builds everything around faith. But you can tell that with the whole school, you feel it when you walk onto campus. I really loved that about Johnson, I knew that’s where I wanted to be,” Hurst added.